Netanyahu’s Gaza savagery & coercion

THE Netanyahu government’s policies richly reflect on Nazism. In two Friday protests the past weeks, at least 29 unarmed Palestinians were killed by Israeli live ammunition while more than 1,000 others were injured. An image showing a group of young Israelis, sitting by the Gaza border, cheering and applauding the Israeli authorities firing ammunition, bombs at Palestinians. Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered on Israel-Gaza border as part of the six-week protests, the Great March of Return, which began March 30, marking the Palestinian land day, to demand they be allowed to return to lands they lost in the 1948 war which also led to Israel’s founding.

On the second Friday of what may yet prove a historic phenomenon: the first mass unarmed demonstrations in Gaza since the first intifada more than 30 years ago. That was the uprising that led in time to the 1993 Oslo accord between Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat and the huge hopes they engendered of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The tens of thousands of Palestinians who have taken part in the demonstrations are also protesting the crippling land, sea and air blockade that Israel and Egypt have imposed on Gaza since 2007 when Hamas took power and kicked out the US-backed Palestinian Authority government. For the first time, Palestinians (Christian and Muslim) now outnumber Jews within Israel and the occupied territories.

Not one of the dead appears to have been armed (although the Israeli army has disputed this). None succeeded in breaching the border fence. Footage appears to show some shot in the back with live ammunition as they were walking away from the fence. There were no reported Israeli army casualties or indeed Israeli casualties of any kind. As far as I can tell they were never even under threat. Anyone who wants to understand where Israel is heading in Gaza ought to think about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent behavior regarding African asylum seekers. Even better: let’s go back to when the Israeli government decided to place metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif last summer. The metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif led to an impressive wave of civil disobedience.

Zakout was wounded on last Friday when he was 10 metres from the border fence, hit by a sniper during the latest mass protests at the divide between Israel and Gaza. The “Great March of Return”, a series of protests intended to continue until 15 May, the 70th annual commemoration of “the Nakba” or catastrophe, when 700,000 Palestinian refugees were forced from their homes in the 1948 war, has captured his imagination. Murtaja, who was married and had a 2-year-old son, died Saturday after being shot the day before while covering protests at the edge of the Gaza Strip. His work had appeared on networks such as Al Jazeera, and in 2016 he worked as a cameraman for Ai Weiwei’s documentary, “Human Flow,” which covered the global refugee crisis, including Palestinians in Gaza.

The power of the regime rests on the obedience of the people. But when East Jerusalem’s Palestinians refused to obey, they completely changed the power relations between the regime and the population. Because Palestinians for the most part stuck to civil disobedience, it was only a matter of time before the government gave in to the pressure and removed the metal detectors. The Netanyahu government so badly misread the situation that they kept repeating the same mantra: “East Jerusalemites won’t have a choice but to get used to the metal detectors.” It turns out that, in fact, they did have a choice, and they were willing to sacrifice quite a bit.

A half million more now with the difference expected to widen on account of the higher Palestinian birth rate. Hence a war of attrition. Outright expulsion, or denial of water and electricity and generally making life unbearable leading to a voluntary form of departure. Thus the village of Umm al-Hiran which was razed to the ground after the eviction of its residents. Ayman Odeh, a Palestinian Arab member of the Knesset, was shot in the head and back by rubber bullets as he and others protested. The area will now house Jewish settlers. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell condemned the brutal killings of Palestinians by the Israeli military and has called for an independent investigation to hold those responsible for the killings accountable. The reality of eviction, ethnic cleansing, occupation and annexation is not news, but is an undeniable new reality seeking to cordon off Palestinians in the worst areas. For some Israelis, the choice boils down to segregated Bantustans or brutal expulsion. The country itself is changing as Middle-Eastern Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews now number closer to the European Ashkenazi and are expected to exceed them eventually. The Turkish PM Erdogan said in Istanbul on last Saturday that he “strongly condemns the Israeli government for its inhumane attack,” referring to the killing of 15 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on last Friday.

Should not these legally and morally blatant Israeli transgressions arrest the attention of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia? However, the most appalling and indisputable truth is: the silence of the western diplomacy over the Modi-Netanyahu co-opted atavistic doctrines ingrained in Hindu extremism and political Zionism preaching inhumanity and ruthless occupation of Kashmir and Palestine vindicates the fact that where there lies the question of western interest, the so-called civilized western community feels no moral and ethical resuscitation regarding these crimes against humanity. It is in this backdrop that Netanyahu has been unjustifiably denying the legitimate Palestinian claim of a right of return for Palestinian refugees.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.