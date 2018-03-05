Netanyahu to invite Trump to US embassy opening in al-Quds

Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will invite US President Donald Trump to join the inauguration of the American embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds in May.

Netanyahu left for Washington on Sunday to meet Trump who declared Jerusalem al-Quds as the so-called capital of Israel in December and announced plans to relocate the US embassy to the occupied holy city.

Washington has set May 14 as the date for the inauguration of the new diplomatic premises, which represents the anniversary of the Nakba or “catastrophe” for Palestinians.

The date coincides with the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel which marked millions of Palestinians either flee or be expelled from their homes in an ensuring war.

Before boarding a flight to the United States, Netanyahu said he will “definitely” discuss with Trump on Monday the possibility of his partaking in the event.

Trump’s December declaration sparked a wave of condemnation across the world, amid fears that the move would touch off a fresh wave of violence or a possible war between Israel and the Palestinians.

On December 21, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that called on the US to withdraw the controversial recognition.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

“I’m very grateful to him (Trump) for this historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem on our independence day,” Netanyahu said on Saturday.

The new embassy will initially be located in a US consular building in Jerusalem al-Quds while Washington searches for “a permanent location”.—Agencies