Netanyahu, Benny Gentz and our leadership

Naveed Aman Khan

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Benny Gantz, have signed an agreement to form an emergency unity government. The deal will see the both rotating the leadership of the country, with Netanyahu going first as PM. It will bring more political stability to Israel after three inconclusive elections and a year of political paralysis. Both the leaders had faced calls to avoid fourth election and form a coalition to help tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Israel has born 14,700 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 197 associated deaths. Both the leaders have decided to ensure complete lockdown till the pandemic is controlled. For Israeli nation the government with the help of opposition has managed food availability and utility expenditure. People have decided to restrict themselves to their lives. Netanyahu is Commando turned Israeli Prime Minister (Like our President Pervez Musharraf) while Gantz is Netanyahu’s biggest challenger and future Premier of Israel. Netanyahu promised the State of Israel a national emergency government which will act to save the life and livelihood of Israeli citizens. While Gantz has decided to avoid fourth election at such a crucial time to protect the nation and democracy. Israeli leaders pledged that they will fight coronavirus and care for all Israeli citizens.

The agreement will see positions in the government shared between Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White Alliance. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, will remain in post for 18 months, during which time his delayed trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is due to start. He has denied any wrongdoing. Benny Gantz, a former military chief who was elected Speaker of Parliament, will start off by serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, before taking over as PM in October 2021 also for 18 months.

No legislation unrelated to the battle against the coronavirus will be brought before Parliament for a period of six months without consent. However, Netanyahu will be allowed to advance legislation to annex Jewish settlements and other land in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinians want as part of their future state – in line with the peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump in January. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. The agreement marks an end to one of the most turbulent periods in Israeli political history and amounts to a victory for Netanyahu, who stays in office despite a criminal indictment and a country deeply divided over his leadership. Gantz, has ditched half of the political alliance he built over three elections – it had fractured under the strain of Netanyahu’s manoeuvres, with the Coronavirus emergency providing a backdrop of urgency.

Everywhere people ask Benny Gantz why he decided to sit in a government under a man facing criminal indictment. Hundreds of Israelis protested against a deal keeping Netanyahu in office. Some of Gantz’s former allies accused him of betrayal by joining his former adversary in government he had pledged not to serve under Netanyahu because he was facing criminal charges. But he backtracked last month, saying that these are not normal times and they call for unusual decisions. Gantz uttered that national leaders wisely realise the sensitivity of the issues and respond as leaders not just the political opponents. National level politicians think of the country and the nation not themselves. This is the time to forget everything and join hands to handle the situation created by Coronavirus. Opposition leaders are also equally responsible in nation building. US Ambassador David Friedman was delighted by the agreement. The United States looks forward to working closely with the new government to advance the shared values and interests bilaterally and across the world.

Israeli politicians and wealthy families have started contributing from their own pockets to fight the pandemic as a nation. They have realised their moral and national responsibility without begging people and nations. On the contrary Pakistani government has started asking people for donations. Politicians and the privileged class should have set precedent by their own but our Prime Minister has once again started asking people for charity. Pakistan has long been facing political and economic crises. The rest completes Coronavirus. What happened with Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund? Has the dam constructed? Has Pakistan met the need of required electricity and water shortage matters? IK has stopped talking about these matters. No body knows what happened to the money collected for the dam. Nation has always been made dam-fool. The way Pakistani government is trying to tackle these issues is a total failure. Opposition parties have done nothing for the country and the nation as well. Lockdown has practically become a joke. Pakistan may not be able to fight the intensity of the fatal pandemic. It is very serious situation and Pakistan is playing with fire.

Our government is begging to fight the pandemic in quite illiterate way. Have our politicians contributed a peny to the nation ever? If all the politicians, bureaucrats and multi millionaires move forward and start spending minor part of their riches locally not only during the month of Ramadan but post Ramadan we could finish poverty and the pandemic in a very short span of time. Islam has given us mechanism of distribution of Zakat honestly. Only Zakat can lesson the miseries of the deprived. During last two months America, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy remained worst hit countries. If with all resources these advanced countries initially could not get hold of the furious clutches of the coronavirus how Pakistan will control the fatality. Public places are bearing the same routine of intermingling. Religious places are open. Illiterate people are welcoming death. The Government has no innovative plan. If not addressed wisely we would face unbearable damage. We need to realize. Please don’t play with death and destruction.

— The writer is book ambassador, columnist, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.