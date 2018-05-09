Netanyahu accuses Iran of deploying weapons in Syria

Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Iran of wanting to deploy “very dangerous weapons” in Syria with the ultimate aim of destroying his own country.

Israel has repeatedly accused its arch enemy Iran of increasing its presence in neighbouring Syria, where Tehran backs the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in the seven-year-old civil war.

Iran “is seeking to plant very dangerous weapons in Syria for the specific purpose of our destruction,” Netanyahu said at the end of a three-way meeting with the leaders of Cyprus and Greece in the Cypriot capital Nicosia.—AFP