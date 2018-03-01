Nestlé wins prize for UNGC award

Islamabad

For second time in a row, Nestlé Pakistan was awarded with First Prize for “Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2017”, in a multi-national category. In 2016, Nestlé Pakistan was awarded with the first prize as well in the category “Living the Global Compact Business Excellence 2014-15.” Winning this prestigious award twice in a row signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s continuous commitment towards its purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future in complete alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Nestlé Pakistan’s vision lies at the core of promotion of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles in terms of engaging with community outreach across its value chain through initiatives such as Nestlé Healthy Kids to educate children about healthy lifestyle. By partnering with various schools they have reached more than 140,000 children so far. Furthermore, Nestlé Pakistan has also reached out to the rural Pakistan by partnering with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).—PR