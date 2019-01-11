Nestlé wins First Prize for Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi

For the third consecutive time, Nestlé Pakistan won the First Prize for “Living the Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018”, in the multi-national category, at the “Business Sustainability Moot and Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award Ceremony”. Winning this prestigious award three times in a row signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment towards its purpose of embracing and enhancing the quality of life while contributing to a healthier future with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 10 principles of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) embedded in the way that it conducts business. With initiatives such as Nestlé Healthy Kids, Nestlé has partnered with various schools and has reached more than 140,000 children so far. Similarly, Nestlé Pakistan has also expanded its reach to rural Pakistan by partnering with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The initiative focuses on needs of BISP beneficiaries, by providing them with livelihood opportunities along with holding seminars to educate them on basic nutrition knowledge. To date, more than 400 BISP beneficiaries have been enrolled as Rural Women Sales Agents across 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh. These initiatives are also in line with the United Nations’ SDGs 1, 2 and 5: No Poverty, Zero Hunger and Gender Equality. In light of receiving such a prestigious award, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said “It is an honour to be recognized by UNGC for the third time in a row. This not only shows Nestlé’s commitment and dedication to SDGs 1, 2 and 5 but also motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles”.

