Nestlé Quarterly sales grow

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Nestlé Pakistan recorded sales of PKR 32.9 billion for the first quarter ending March 2018, an increase of 8 percent over the same period of last year. The top line growth was achieved through effective innovation and renovation across entire product portfolio, numeric distribution expansion and continuous investment behind brands. The results were announced upon the conclusion of the meeting of Nestlé Pakistan’s Board of Directors on April 16, 2018. Net profit for the same period decreased by 17.3 percent to Rs 3.4 billion due to input cost pressures resulting from increase in higher energy costs and currency devaluation. The company remains optimistic about positive growth and profit development despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, currency risk and cost pressures.