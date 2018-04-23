Nestlé Pure Life realigns brand identity

Islamabad

Nestlé Pure Life, Pakistan’s favorite bottled water, has launched a campaign that is designed to realign their brand identity. While strengthening the brand’s focus on choosing healthy hydration for one’s family, the new direction is aimed towards further championing the cause of pure water for healthier generations. The new direction will make Nestlé Pure Life a forward thinking brand that has a positive impact on consumers’ lives and their future. Under the new brand direction, Nestlé Pure Life will now have a new slogan ‘Behtar Mustaqbil Aaj Se’.

To unveil its new identity, Nestlé Pure Life held a Healthy Hydration Meet. The event was attended by key opinion leaders, Socialites, Nutritionists, Beauticians, Fitness Trainers, famous bloggers, social media influencers and twitteratis.

While speaking on the occasion, Nestlé Pure Life’s Brand Managers, Affan Cheema and Iraj Sohail shared how the idea behind this realignment is to give the brand a deeper purpose. “Nestlé Pure Life will now be championing this cause for our future generations.”

They further shared, “Under its new identity, Nestlé Pure Life will expand its perspective from its initial focus on healthy hydration for the family & individuals, towards a more holistic planet wide approach. Nestlé Pure Life aims to become a global leader in water preservation and protection for the benefit of our future generations. By establishing itself as the pioneer among water brands working for a water sustainable future, Nestlé Pure Life is looking to incorporate these higher goals into its brand identity.” The new brand identity has been well received by key opinion leaders from all walks of life who praised the initiatives taken by Nestlé Pure Life towards its new goals. —PR