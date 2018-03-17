Nestlé presents business case study on gender diversity

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nestlé Pakistan presented Gender Diversity: A Business Case study at the “2nd Annual United Nation (UN) Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in Action” in New York on sidelines of the 62nd session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. This event brought together a selected number of UN Women Country Offices, including Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil and Kenya to share their experiences in engagement with the private sector.

“At Nestlé, gender balance is seen as larger part of inclusion and diversity framework. We aim to provide a workplace culture that generates equal opportunities. Internally, we provide a supportive work environment by promoting best practices such as flexi working hours, maternity leave, daycare and dedicated onsite female hostel facilities, which helps us in constantly expanding our efforts to strengthen this inclusive culture and retain female talent”, said Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Pakistan.

Jamshed M. Kazi, UN Women Country Representative- Pakistan said, “It is encouraging to note that Nestlé Pakistan’s workplace gender policies are on par with if not exceeding some of the best practices across the corporate sector globally. As a signatory to the WEPs, Nestlé Pakistan is also playing a leading role together with Overseas Investment Chambers of Commerce and Industry to scale up abs implement their gender equality roadmap, in close cooperation with UN Women Pakistan”