Nestlé posts healthy revenue of Rs122b

Lahore

Nestlé Pakistan posted a yearly sales revenue of PKR 122.2 billion for 2017, an increase of 8.7% compared to previous year. The healthy topline growth was achieved through effective innovation and renovation of the product mix, numeric distribution expansion and investment behind brands. Export sales during the same period stood at PKR 5.1 billion. The annual results were announced following a Board of Directors’ meeting at the company’s head office.

Operating profit for the same period increased to PKR 23.6 billion translating into 23.3% growth versus 2016, achieved as a result of internal efficiencies and effective cost and price management. Consequently, earnings per share have increased to PKR 322.86 from PKR 261.23 in 2016.

The company launched a number of new products during 2017, which included Nestlé Milo Concentrate, Nestlé Docello Crème Brule, Nestlé Docello Panna Cotta, Nestlé Nesvita Move+, Nestlé Bunyad Choco, Nestlé Fruita Vitals Exotic Mixes, Nestlé Pure Life 330ml, Nescafé Classic Sachet and Nestlé Nesvita Yogurt.—PR