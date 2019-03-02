Nestlé partners with Clean Green Pakistan movement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Nestlé Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan to partner with the Clean Green Pakistan movement launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in October 2018. Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign is a much-needed initiative for Pakistan considering the low forest cover in most of the areas and poor cleanliness in rural/urban areas alike.

The Clean Green Pakistan is a comprehensive movement kicked-off by the Ministry of Climate Change which focuses on Liquid Waste Management; total Sanitation and Hygiene, including Hygiene Awareness; Access to Safe Drinking Water; Tree Plantation to include a country-wide afforestation campaign; Solid Waste Management including commitment to clean public spaces, streets and schools.

Through this initiative, Nestlé Pakistan will be partnering with the key components of this movement by launching an awareness campaign on hygiene as part of its Nestlé Healthy Kids Program and Healthy Women initiative. As part of Nestlé Pakistan’s Employee Volunteer Program (EVP), a cleanliness drive will be launched which will include cleaning of public spaces across major cities of Pakistan. This campaign also includes plantation of 50,000 trees across various sites. Under Nestle Pakistan’s “Caring for Water” initiative; access to clean drinking water is provided to 60,000 people.

Speaking at the occasion, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said, “The Clean Green Pakistan initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s pledge towards addressing the climate change challenge. Our partnership with this movement is aligned with our commitments of safeguarding the environment which includes: global commitment of using 100% recyclable or reusable packaging for all our products by 2025; preserve natural capital, including forest cover; and reduce food loss and waste. We are also aligned towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land.”

Whilst, addressing the MOU ceremony, Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, added, “Clean Green Pakistan drive will InshaAllah shape the country’s sustainable future. We welcome the support from Nestlé for this drive and it reflects on their role as an environmentally responsible business entity in Pakistan.”

Share on: WhatsApp