Nestlé Pakistan releases report on ‘creating shared value’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nestlé Pakistan recently published its ‘Nestlé in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV) 2019 report highlighting its three main focus areas globally: for individuals and families, for communities, and for the planet. Talking about Nestle’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) philosophy, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Our CSV initiatives are geared towards addressing the challenges faced by the country, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Nestlé Pakistan is playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.” The Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program this year has reached out to more than 220,000 children in urban and suburban areas, training over 1100 teachers on nutrition awareness in 280 schools across the country.