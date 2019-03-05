Nestlé Pakistan kicks-off country-wide tree plantation campaign

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nestlé Pakistan commits to planting 50,000 trees across its operational areas in Pakistan as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative.

Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment is also part of the ten billion tress tsunami campaign launched by the Prime Minister last year.

To mark this commitment, a tree plantation and clean up activity was held in Jallo Park, Lahore, led by Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor on Climate Change.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Nestlé Pakistan and Ministry of Climate Change last week whereby, Nestlé Pakistan will be focusing on key pillars of Sanitation and Hygiene, kicking-off tree plantation drive and providing access to clean drinking water for communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Freda Duplan, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Nestlé Pakistan, as part of its global and local commitments, is striving towards zero environmental impact of our operations.

We appreciate Advisor’s and Prime Minister’s efforts towards a Clean Green Pakistan. Today we are starting our journey for 2019 with the first Cleaning and Tree Plantation Activity under our Employee Volunteer Program.

This initiative shall be followed by more cleaning and tree plantation drives across our operational areas where we plan to plant 50,000 trees across our sites in partnership with ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.

This initiative is completely aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land.”

Whilst, addressing the MoU ceremony, Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser on Climate Change, added, “Clean Green Pakistan is a behavioral change movement which involves rethinking our relationship with nature, by caring and protecting for this natural resource.

I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan for its commitment towards clean green Pakistan and leading this initiative of planting trees and cleaning and hope other industry will follow suit.”

Hammad Naqi, CEO, WWF Pakistan added, “We are fortunate to have a Green Prime Minister who is committed to addressing the climate change challenge being faced by Pakistan.

We must conserve our natural resources and companies like Nestlé must play a leading role in this regard.”

