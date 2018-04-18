Nestlé Pakistan inaugurates healthy kids room at TEDDS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In-line with its commitment to promoting the cause of health and nutrition in the country, Nestlé Pakistan has developed yet another Nestlé Healthy Kids (NHK) room in one of the Trust for Education and Development of Deserving Students (TEDDS), branch at Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. The room was inaugurated by Chris Hogg, Head of Communication, Zone Asia, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa, Nestlé S.A.

The NHK program is Nestlé’s global initiative which aims to better inform school children and teachers about nutrition and health. It has so far reached more than 140,000 children and has trained more than 500 teachers, in suburban and urban areas in Pakistan in collaboration with the support of 10 partner organizations and school systems.

Pakistan is one of the three countries where half of the world’s malnourished children are found. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2011, stunting and malnutrition is widely prevalent in Pakistan. These are caused by a combination of dietary deficiencies, poor child health and nutrition. Nestlé’s contribution to this cause is in complete alignment with United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number 3 which targets “Good Health and Well-Being for People”. This goal concentrates on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages including children.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We at Nestlé Pakistan work day-in and day-out to deliver our promise of ‘Enhancing Quality of Life and Contributing to a Healthier Future’, the NHK program is true representation of fulfillment of this promise as this will improve the quality of lives of school-going children by the knowledge of healthy nutritional intake.”

Chris Hogg, Head of Communication, Zone Asia, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa, Nestlé S.A commented “It’s important to address the cause of nutrition amongst children at a school going age, the habits developed at this age would carry on for their adult lives. Nestlé’s all over the world has an everlasting pledge to this cause. We look forward to make a difference at large”

Tahir Yousaf, CEO of TEDDS said “Nestlé Pakistan benefited our school in inculcating healthy eating habits to sustain an active lifestyle which is paramount for school-going children. Working together in this partnership with Nestlé over years, has shown immense difference in nutrition knowledge of our children which was not there at a curriculum level before.”