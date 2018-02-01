Nestle hosts to launch book

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nestlé Pakistan hosted to the launch of a book, narrating the story of milk in the country, Drop of the Divine: A Story of Milk in Pakistan. Developed by Markings Publishing, it is a beautifully photographed book that shines the spotlight on the history and journey of the packaged milk sector in the country.

Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world, with dairy and livestock’s contribution to the national GDP at a staggering 11 percent. It’s little wonder then that the constantly evolving and prolific dairy sector which has been through monumental changes since the birth of the nation.

As mentioned in the dairy book, since independence most of the Pakistan population lived in rural areas. Households tended cattle and produced raw milk for their own consumption. Over the years, as, Pakistan experienced a great surge of urbanization, farmers became more enterprising distributing milk in densely populated areas with the help of mobile milk collectors (dodhis). During the early 80s, the Government of Pakistan introduced favourable policies to fuel growth of the dairy and packaged milk industry.

Following this, in 1988, Nestlé partnered with MILKPAK Limited to revolutionize the dairy industry in liquid and powder milk as we know it today. Nestlé Pakistan currently stands as the leading food and beverage Company with an extensive dairy product portfolio of liquid and powder milk that have continued to enhance the lives of Pakistanis for over 30 years.