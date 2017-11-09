Nestlé first to be awarded AWS certification in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nestlé Sheikhupura Factory is the first in the country to be awarded AWS (Alliance for Water Stewardship) certification. AWS is a global organization made up of members from leading businesses, non-profits, public sector agencies and academic institutions with the collective goal of promoting responsible use of freshwater that is socially, economically and environmentally beneficial to all.

Only nine sites in the world in seven different countries have achieved AWS certification. Of those, four are Nestlé Waters facilities: one in Pakistan and three in California. Globally, Nestlé plans to have 20 factories certified by the end of 2020.Nestlé Pakistan is now implementing the AWS standard at its Islamabad site. The company’s goal is to have all four sties certified by the end of 2019.

The AWS standard helps companies and other water users implement responsible practices that mitigate water risks (e.g., water scarcity), improve efficiency, and address shared water challenges (e.g., drought, population growth, etc.).

Nestlé Waters Business Executive Officer for Pakistan Khurram Zia said, “We have always tried to be good water stewards but over the years came to the realization that we need to take collective action and work beyond our factory gates, to make a meaningful difference. The AWS Standard was the perfect roadmap for us; it allowed us to consolidate things under one umbrella, helping us view and tackle this issue as a whole instead of working in silos.”

Adrian Sym, AWS CEO said: “Nestlé Waters’ strategic commitment to implementing the AWS Standard sets an example, demonstrating the importance of water stewardship and the business benefits it can deliver. Through our global membership, we will be calling on and supporting other major businesses to follow Nestlé Waters’ lead in making meaningful and independently verifiable contributions to our shared water challenges through implementation of the AWS Standard. ”