Nestlé contributing towards healthier future

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

As a part of company’s effort to educate the public about the steps taken in order to make packaged milk safe and healthy, Nestlé Pakistan organized factory and plant visits for journalists as part of their ‘Seeing is believing’ program.

Sheikhupura factory is Nestlé’s multi-product facility, and the first in the country to be awarded Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification. During the visit, Raheel Afzal, Factory Manager and other officials of the company briefed a select group of journalists about operations of the plant.

The media personnel were taken through the entire process, from milk collection to testing, from processing to packaging. The quality and safety standards followed by Nestlé across the value chain were demonstrated in order to transparently address any questions raised by the visitors regarding quality of packaged milk being produced.

The media men took round of the factory and witnessed processing and packaging of other products as well.

The factory manager while briefing the group of journalists said, “Nestlé carries out multiple stringent tests at every level to ensure best quality of milk processed reaches to consumers.

It ensures that all international standards of quality are met throughout the stages of processing and packaging.”