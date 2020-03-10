NEST to launch 1st scholarship program for nursing students today

The National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will launch 4-year Scholarship Program for nursing profession in the country on Wednesday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, will launch the first ever scholarship program for the Nursing profession in the country.

The 4-year scholarship program is initiated with the purpose to increase professional capacity of nursing profession by imparting quality education to the needy and deserving students. Initially, a total budget of Rs310 million has been earmarked for 1000 scholarships that would be given in 2020.

The scholarship program aimed at strengthening the honorable profession of nursing through providing scholarships to deserving and talented students in 4 years bachelors (GEN) program and developing the faculty of nursing institutes through MSN & PhD scholarships.

Nursing Year 2020 is observed as Year of Nursing globally and this Government bring unique and exclusive steps to promote nursing in the country. For this purpose, Ministry, FE&PT took the initiative to give scholarships to those talented student(s) who want to study in nursing segment.

Pakistan is far below the critical level for Human Resources for Health (HRH), being amongst the most HRH deprived countries of the world.—INP