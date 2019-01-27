NESPAK undertakes 3,900 development projects in Pakistan, abroad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Engineering Services Pakistan (pvt) Limited has successfully completed 45 years of its establishment and during the last four and a half decades, it has undertaken 3,900 development projects within Pakistan and 37 other countries of the world with a cumulative cost of Rs 19,000 billion, Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, said.

The foreign countries where NESPAK has extended engineering consultancy services are mostly located in the Middle East, Far East, Central Asia and Africa. In this way NESPAK has placed the country on the export map of the world and is committed to providing multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy services with the highest level of professionalism and dedication. Due to achievements of an organisation like NESPAK, the country has achieved self-reliance in engineering consultancy, minimised dependence on foreign consultants and developed indigenous human resources.

Major projects undertaken by NESPAK during last five years include 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, Mangla Dam Raising Project, 4800 MW RLNG-based Power Plants in Punjab, 747 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Guddu, Orange Line Metro Train Project, Metro Bus Projects in Lahore and Islamabad, Lahore Ring Road Project Southern Loop, CPEC Projects, Kachhi Canal Project, Lining of Distributaries and Minors in Sindh, Quick Impact Projects in North and South Waziristan Agencies, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Earthquake Affected Areas, Expo Centre Karachi, New Pakistan Secretariat Block in Islamabad, DHA schemes in Lahore, Peshawar, Gujranwala, New Islamabad International Aiport, Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, On-Farm Water Management Project, Afghanistan, Raising of Wala Dam, Jordan, Roads in Najran Saudi Arabia and many more.

NESPAK was established in 1973 as a Private Limited Company of Consulting Engineers with the objectives to achieve self-reliance in engineering consultancy, develop indigenous engineering workforce, minimize the role of foreign consultants, create professional employment opportunities and operate at national and international level. By the grace of Allah, these objectives have successfully been achieved. Now NESPAK stands fully self-reliant and its international stature is well established and recognized as one of the leading Consultancy Organizations of the world. It is the largest Consulting firm in Pakistan and generates its own revenues from Consultancy Contracts. It is a financially sound professionally run Organization with gross annual revenues upto Rs. 9.0 billion.

NESPAK started with professional staff strength of about 20 employees in 1973. It has now a total staff strength of around 5,000 employees, out of which over 3600 are qualified professionals which include 450 employees with M.Sc. and PhD degree mostly from foreign universities. Around 210 employees are deployed in the Overseas Offices. It has expertise in planning, design and construction supervision of multi-disciplinary projects in almost all engineering, architectural and town planning disciplines. NESPAK is on the approved panel of consultants with over 17 international aid-giving agencies and has carried out projects for various donor agencies including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, JICA, USAID etc.

NESPAK offers a broad spectrum of expert Consultancy Services ranging from conception to completion and operation of development projects. The scope of these services covers prefeasibility and feasibility studies, surveying and mapping, investigations, design, tender and contract documentation, construction/installation supervision, contract management/evaluation and post-construction services. It provides specialized services in the fields of Power and Mechanical; Water Resources; Agriculture; Architecture and Planning; Communications, Airports, Ports, Harbours; Environmental and Public Health Engineering; Engineering for Industry; Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning; Information Technology and Geographical Information System.

NESPAK is headquartered in Lahore, with two major offices in Islamabad & Karachi and regional offices in Peshawar and Quetta, besides a large number of project offices throughout Pakistan. Internationally, NESPAK has permanent Offices in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan and UK.

The Company is managed by a Board of Directors comprising a Chairman, a Managing Director and 11 Directors. The day-to-day functions of the Company are looked after by the Managing Director who is assisted by Vice Presidents/Division Heads. Various Divisions headed by Vice Presidents/ General Managers are broadly divided into project management and specialty groups. A total of 10 project management divisions are responsible for management of projects and five specialty divisions are centres of excellence for various disciplines.

Quality Management System (QMS) has always been given utmost importance in NESPAK. Quality is achieved through maintaining the ISO 9001 based QMS, as well as continuously enhancing and upgrading the quality of our services by carrying out necessary changes in our work practices/ procedures, as documented in the Quality System Manual. NESPAK has recently achieved a major milestone by fulfilling the requirements to acquire certifications of ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) and OHSAS 18001: 2007 Occupational Health & Safety Standards for the Company and subsequently went through their Audits. The ISO 9001: 2015 Certification of NESPAK, demonstrates its commitment to continuous improvements through a dynamic Quality Management System.

Share on: WhatsApp