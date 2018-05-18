NEPRA takes notice of widespread power breakdown

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has taken serious notice of wide spread power break down in NTDC’s northern system on 16.05.2018 and has directed National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) to submit a detailed report on the issue.

The power break down resulted in complete blackout in north (i.e. from Guddu – Peshawar) leaving the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa without electricity. It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier on 01.05.2018 the tripping of NTDC’s 220 kV transmission lines affected Chashma nuclear power plant (units 1-4) causing a generation loss of around 2,100 MW in north.

The two consecutive power break downs within a short span, has once again exposed the fragile stability and reliability of the system. This shows poor state of affairs on the part of NTDC.

The prevailing situation in respect of poor performance of NTDC’s transmission network has been viewed seriously by the Authority and NTDC has been directed to immediately provide a detailed report regarding the unforeseen circumstances which caused wide spread power breakdown on 16 May, 2018.