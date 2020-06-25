NEPRA takes notice of un-scheduled load-shedding

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the news appearing in section of press regarding excessive/un-announced load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

Besides, it has come to knowledge of the authority through media reports that inflated electricity bills were being charged to the consumers of K-Electric, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this regard, strict directions have been given to the K-Electric to take remedial measures and submit a detailed report to NEPRA immediately. Furthermore, consumers who were receiving excessive bills are advised to file complaints with NEPRA Regional Office Karachi or through online at NEPRA’s website.