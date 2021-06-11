NEPRA takes notice of excessive load shedding

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In pursuance of suo moto notice about excessive load shedding through-out Pakistan, the Authority conducted hearing on Friday wherein the CEOs and other top officials of DISCOs, KE, Ministry of Energy, NTDC, NPCC and WAPDA participated and appraised the Authority.

stakeholders of power industry that such type of load shedding will not be tolerated, the Authority showed serious concerns about DISCOs not drawing the power as per quota given to them despite available generation capacity; for which a number of power plants have been installed and huge amount in terms of capacity charges is being paid.

The Authority took stern notice of the plants kept on scheduled outages in peak months of June and July and directed NTDC to avoid such practice.