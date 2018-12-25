NEPRA seeks LESCO report on safety measures

Adnan Arif

Islamabad

In a recent incident, three sisters suffered multiple bunt injuries after high-tension electricity wires fell on them in Gulberg. It has been reported that Farah (I5 years old), Shagufta (22 ears old) and Qamar Bibi (13 years old) were going to local market when the electricity wires fell on them.

Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed them to a local hospital where the condition of three girls were said to be critical particularly Farah is reported to suffer over 70% bums. NEPRA has shown serious concerns on the incident which apparently occurred due to fragile 11kV distribution network and insufficient safety measures taken by LESCO. In view of foregoing., CEO LESCO was directed to personally visit the site and submit a detailed report in the manner prescribed under Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules 2005 along with causes and reasons.

Share on: WhatsApp