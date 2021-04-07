Nepra okeys Rs0.64 increase in power tariff

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel price adjustment.

The fuel adjustment has been made for the month of February, while a notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to the communique, Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested the authority to increase the tariff by 0.65 paisa.

Following the request, it added, Nepra held a public hearing on March 30 and approved a Rs 0.64 increase in the tariff.

The notification further said that the increase will only be applicable on bills for the month of April, while the lifeline and K-Electric consumers will be exempted from the change.

Earlier, ex-Water and Power Development Authority (ex-Wapda) distribution companies requested to transfer the burden of Rs91.367 billion to power consumers on account of adjustments for the first two quarters of the current fiscal year and Rs5 billion under the fuel cost adjustment for February 2021.