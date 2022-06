The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to charge their consumers an additional fuel cost of Rs3.99 per unit as fuel charges adjustment for April.

According to a Nepra notification, Discos had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs6.61 per unit in April, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs10.6 per unit, a difference of Rs3.99 per unit.