NEPRA, OGRA joint interactive session

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A joint interactive session of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was held at NEPRA Tower, Islamabad to create harmony between both the regulators and share their best practices.

The session was attended by the Chairman and members as well as Professionals of both regulators.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi opened the session with his introductory remarks and stated his three-pronged approach to tackling the issues and effective running of the organization, which are, Accountability to Allah, Integrity, and Competence.

He further highlighted that NEPRA is now fast becoming a pro-active regulator and also sensitized the participants about various roles and functions of NEPRA and some of the issues faced by the organization.

To follow, Chairman OGRA, Mr. Masroor Khan presented an overview of the roles and functions of OGRA and the challenges it is facing. Both the Authorities shared information on matters of mutual interest and underscored the need for an integrated approach to achieve a common goal i.e. to regulate the energy sector of Pakistan.

In the end, a detailed and productive question and answer session was held in which the participants discussed Pakistan’s needs to progress in ensuring the focus on energy trilemma as well as making the regulatory processes friendlier for stakeholders that are bringing in new tools and technologies for the progress and prosperity of the Nation.