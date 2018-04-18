NEPRA mulls legal action against K-Electric

Karachi power outages

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

NEPRA will take legal action against K-Electric KE) over prolonged electricity load-shedding in Karachi, sources told this paper on Tuesday.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) team submitted its report on load-shedding by K-Electric to authorities. The report found that the primary cause of load-shedding is not operating power plants on oil. Taking serious notice of additional 10 hours load-shedding in Karachi during the prevailing harsh weather the regulatory authority had constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter. The committee visited KE and submitted its report on return from Karachi.

Residents of Karachi are facing undue hardship due to prolonged and unannounced load-shedding. Routine life is being disturbed as power outages become frequent with some areas rendered without electricity at least three to four times a day. KE has cited low gas pressure being supplied by the Sui Southern Gas Company as the reason behind the load-shedding in many areas of the metropolis.

The authorities have decided to issue an advisory to the Ministry of Energy, which will recommend provision of gas to K-Electric – the sole power supplier in Karachi.

The power regulator will also summon an explanation from K-Electric for not shifting power plants, Bin Qasim II and Korangi, to diesel along with gas said informed sources. NEPRA is also to issue instructions to the K- Electric to transfer the power plants to diesel along with gas and run its furnace oil based power plants on full capacity.