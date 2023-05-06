NEPRA joins KE in consumer plundering scandal

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) a pure government body formed to provide justice to the poor and helpless electric consumers against the high-handedness of the Discos has been alleged of shaking hands with the corruption-marred distribution companies who were already involved in plundering the national exchequer through notorious “Circular Debts” scandal.

Latest case of NEPRA corruption has been unearthed by a power activist Aneel Mumtaz with reference to a hearing held in the authority’s office on 10th April by Deputy Director Taqi Abdi. The case belonged to K’s mismanagement that had disconnected the power supply of a consumer for many months but the supplementary bills were issued up to Rs. 1,092,121/-. His complaint remained pending with NEPRA without any action for 54 days. In this background, on 6 April 2023, the KE staff attempted to snatch the electric meter without any authority from the complainant’s premises but was resisted and failed.

This illegal and unethical attempt from KE when reported to NEPRA, the hearing was held on 10 April but the Authority officials openly and unauthorisedly favored the Disco against its frequent violations brought to the notice by the complainant, and the hearing was proved result-less without providing any remedy to the complainant. Instead, the NEPRA tried to put undue pressure against the complainant, harassed him, and attempted to bail out the culprits of the accused Disco. The complainant brought many documented violations and irregularities from the KE staff and officials to the notice of the NEPRA hearing but they unduly favored again and again the culprits of the Disco which was amazing for the complainant.