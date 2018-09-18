NEPRA initiates legal proceedings against KE on safety accident

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

NEPRA has initiated legal proceedings against K-Electric for failure to maintain its distribution network which caused safety accident of eight year old boy, Muhammad Umer.

Muhammad Umar was reportedly critically injured after a high tension wire fell on his left arm in Ahsanabad, a town adjacent to Gulshan-e-Maymar on August 24, 2018. High voltage quickly gripped his body and caused severe burns on both arms. Umer’s parents rushed to hospital where he underwent an hours-long surgery resulting in amputation of his both arms.

The Authority took immediate action on poor maintenance of network and safety measures by K-Electric especially with respect to fragile 11kV feeders and directed K-Electric to submit a detailed report of accident in the manner prescribed under the Performance Standards along with causes and reasons of such accidents immediately by return fax.

However, K-Electric did not bother to respond and required report was not submitted despite lapse of stipulated time period. In view of foregoing, the Authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against K-Electric and accordingly a notice has been issued to K-Electric for failure to comply with safety standards under NEPRA Laws and failure to provide the required information to its regulator.

