NEPRA imposes fine upon various power distribution companies

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday imposed fines on various power distribution companies for inadequate measures to prevent fatal accidents.

NEPRA issued orders for fines on Multan, Peshawar and Tribal Area Electric Supply Companies.

According to the order, NEPRA imposed fines on MEPCO, PESCO and TESCO for failing to implement safety measures to prevent electrical accidents.

The order specifies that MEPCO, PESCO and TESCO failed to satisfy NEPRA in response to show-cause notices, leading to a fine of one Rs10 million per company. It also directed the companies to pay fine within 15 days.

The order further states that the NEPRA regulations were not enforced by the three distribution companies, and they failed to ensure 100% earthing of poles in their respective administrative areas. MEPCO, PESCO, and TESCO have been instructed to complete the earthing of remaining steel structures within three months.

The order also mentions that NEPRA has taken action for the failure to establish the Health, Safety, and Environment Directorate.

According to NEPRA, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has also been fined Rs10 millions.

NEPRA approves Rs0.492 FCA relief for KE consumers

Web Desk Staff

