Nepra imposes fine Rs10m on NTDC for delay in projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

NEPRA has imposed fine of Rs. 10,000,000/ ten million on M/s National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on account of un-due delay in power evacuation projects (i.e. transmission lines for power plants) and development works (i.e. 500 kV & 220 kV grid stations). The Authority has taken serious note of abnormal delay in completion of interconnection arrangement for 404 MW Uch-II power plant (i.e. 220 kV Uch-II to Sibi, Transmission Line, 125 km). Uch-II is one the cheapest gas based power plant which is currently operating on interim arrangement. The plant was commissioned in April 2014 and it has been underutilized due to incomplete interconnection arrangement. Similar is the case of 747 MW Guddu new power plant, which was commissioned in April 2014 and is still operating on interim arrangement despite lapse of almost four (04) years. Furthermore, as per contract 220 kV Mansehra, 220 kV Chakdara, 220 kV D.I Khan and 220 kV Nowshera grid stations were required to be completed by December 2016. However, the said grid stations are still not completed; consequently certain areas of KPK which includes Mansehra, Hazara, Swat, D.I Khan are facing low voltage and power supply constraints.