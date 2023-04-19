Nepra chief lauds Chinese investors role in RE sector

“Chinese investors play a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan in its journey to privatise distribution and modernise transmission,” said Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Addressing a webinar on accelerating Chinese investment in the renewable energy market in Pakistan, the chairman pointed out that renewable energy is an inexhaustible source of green energy and the most cost-effective option in the current economic crisis in Pakistan.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, Chinese investors are welcome to explore the infinite possibilities of various renewable energy sectors in Pakistan, including hydro, thermal, solar, etc. Pakistan is a country with an enviable advantage in renewable energy. In the case of solar energy, Pakistan alone has almost 1,900,000 megawatts of solar potential.

Starting from 2023, Pakistan will conduct the first round of competitive bidding for the upcoming Solar Fast Track program, which seeks to induct 10,000 MW of solar power.