NEPRA approves Rs9.66/unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

The National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Monday approved a Rs 9.66 per unit hike in the prices of K-Electric’s tariff on account of Fuel Cost Adjustments (FCA) for the month of May 2022.

A notification will be issued by the NEPRA after due diligence.

Officials from NEPRA questioned K-Electric during a hearing about why it wasn’t buying less expensive electricity and offered to help K-Electric establish a connection with the provincial and federal governments for this reason.

The FCA estimate for May 2022, according to K-Electric, was based on the CPPA-recommended G’s rate for the month and is subject to change based on a decision to be made by NEPRA.

The power utility informed the regulator in its request for an FCA adjustment that its dispatches are made in accordance with an economic merit order (EMO) using both its own generating units and fuel imports from outside sources.

It is pertinent to mention that K-Electric had sought an increase of Rs 11.34 per unit, in order to pass on the financial burden of Rs 22.65 billion to consumers for May 2022.

Read: K-electric increases loadshedding in city