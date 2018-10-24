NEPRA approves Rs0.20 increase in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD : The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs0.20 per unit in electricity prices.

The increase was approved on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) under fuel adjustment for September. The CPPA had initially requested Rs0.44 increase in electricity prices, however, the power division has approved only a Rs0.20 increase.

Consumers of electricity will have to bear an additional burden of about Rs2 billion owing to the increase.

The price increase will be applicable on all power distribution companies except for K-Electric.

