NEPRA approves power tariff hike of Rs4.30 per unit Petrol price may reach Rs150 per litre from Jan 16

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday increased power tariff by Rs4.30 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment for November 2021.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the FCA for November 2021 will be charged with the bill of January 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The Rs4.30 increase will put a burden of around Rs41 billion on consumers, including GST. The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2021 in the billing month of January 2022,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol is expected to reach Rs150 per litre amid a hike in the rates of crude oil in the international market, media reports said.

The government is expected to move up the price of petroleum products by Rs6 per litre, reports said, adding that the rate of petrol would rise by Rs5 per litre and diesel by Rs6 per litre. The Ministry of Finance will take a final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will be effective from January 16.

The federal government, on the eve of the New Year, had announced yet another hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol and high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs4 per litre for the first 15 days of January 2022.