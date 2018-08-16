NEPRA and UET Peshawar Sign agreement for energy research collaboration

Islamabad

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and U.S.- Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies (USPCAS-E) University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

NEPRA is the sole autonomous electricity regulator in Pakistan, which monitors the efficiency and availability of electric power services in the country and determines the tariffs for power sector companies and electricity consumers. The USPCAS-E has been set up as a joint program between UET Peshawar, National University of Science Technology (NUST) and Arizona State University (ASU) and is part of USAID’s $ 127 million investment program to harness applied research to find innovative and practical solution for Pakistan’s energy and water challenges.

The USPCAS-E is carrying out research work in the field of renewable energy, thermal systems engineering, energy policy and electrical engineering system, and has been declared Think Tank for energy related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The MoU is intended to support development of industry-academia relationship in Pakistan through long term technical and research collaboration and capacity building opportunities for public sector in energy technology and management. As follow-up to signing of the MOU, NEPRA and USPCAS-E, UET Peshawar will collaborate on energy specific policy research projects leading to innovative and sustainable outcomes for empirical-based public policy formulation in Pakistan—PR

Share on: WhatsApp