NEPRA, 1LINK join hands for online solution for payment of fees

Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK signed an agreement to facilitate NEPRA licensees for payment of fees through 1BILL platform.

The collaboration will enable NEPRA licensees to make online payment of fees on 24/7 through electronic banking channels comprising ATMs, Mobile Banking Apps & Internet Banking in a secured environment. With this development, NEPRA will be the leading regulatory authority to provide a major step towards digital bill payment solution.

Mr. Farooqi appreciated the collaboration with 1LINK and termed it a major milestone towards ease-of-doing business as per vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mr. Agrawalla acknowledged the efforts of Chairman NEPRA in transforming a regulatory authority from conventional to state-of-the-art technologies by embracing digital payment platform hosted by 1LINK.

The agreement signing ceremony was hosted at 1LINK Head Office Karachi and the same was attended at NEPRA Headquarters Islamabad through video link.