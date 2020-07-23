Nephews kill man over property dispute

A man was killed in Baldia Town area of the city by his own nephews over a property dispute, a police official said on Wednesday. The fight started after an exchange of harsh words between the nephews and the man, the deceased’s son told the media men. He said that one of the nephews brought a gun and shot his father and his other three brothers. The man was identified as Afzal. His son said that the property over which his father killed was their own and they have witnesses to prove the ownership. The suspected shooters had fled the scene when police reached. Raids are being conducted to arrest them after registration of an FIR.