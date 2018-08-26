Nephew of gang war suspect arrested

An important suspect of the city’s infamous gang war was arrested by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Pak Colony here on late Friday night.

According to police, an operation conducted late night led to the arrest of Sheraz alias Dakait, the nephew of Sajid Wajid alias Dakait, with LEAs also recovering a large stash of weapons and contraband.

However, other suspects, including Ghazi Khan, Shakir Shaka, Fahad Lashari, and Mama Yaqoob, managed to escape arrest.

Police said the suspect was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and police encounters. He was also named in the murder case of three brothers — Saqib alias Sikku, Haji Kashif, and Asif.

Sheraz alias Dakait was running the contraband dens of Majid Turbati and his uncle, Sajid Wajid alias Dakait, for a long time, as per authorities.

Meanwhile, a suspect arrested during a raid Friday night on a gambling den here near Masan Chowk in the metropolis’ Keamari locality turned out to be the brother of a police official.

Superintendent of police (SSP) for City District Dr Samiullah Soomro said that Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested suspect, identified as Zahoor, was found to be the brother of Jan Muhammad, a local sub-inspector. He was the leader of the den.Police said the suspect was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and police encounters. Sheraz alias Dakait was running the contraband dens of Majid Turbati and his uncle, Sajid Wajid alias Dakait, for a long time, as per authorities. He was also named in the murder case of three brothers — Saqib alias Sikku, Haji Kashif, and Asif.Superintendent of police (SSP) for City District Dr Samiullah Soomro said that Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested suspect, identified as Zahoor, was found to be the brother of Jan Muhammad, a local sub-inspector.

Soomro added that the suspect was secretly running the gambling den from his home—INP

Share on: WhatsApp