Nepali opposition warns against bids to spread anarchy

Kathmandu

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said his party will take it to the streets against any attempts of anarchy and totalitarianism.

Addressing a function in the Capital to mark the 27th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal Press Union (NPU) on Monday, Deuba said the pen of journalists should be strong in democracy. “If anyone tries to muzzle the press, the party will strongly oppose it.”

Talking about the NC’s setback in last year’s elections, Deuba said, “Some win and some lose in the elections.” He insisted that the party would move forward by assimilating its role as a constructive opposition force in Parliament.

Referring to disgruntled voices in the NC, calling for his ouster as the party president, Deuba said he would not leave the post until the party’s next General Convention. “I am an elected president.—KP