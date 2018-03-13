Nepalese PM to inaugurate 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave

Salim Ahmed

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will kick off 3-day 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave on March 16 at Kathmandu featuring direct one on one interactive discussions and deliberations between torch bearers and influential leaders of the South Asian economy.

Suraj Vaidya, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex body in the region, while talking to Vice President SAARC Chamber Pakistan chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday by telephone said that ministers of commerce and industry and scores of the top business leaders from all member countries including Prabob Mukherjee, former President of India have confirmed their participation to contribute towards the success of the conclave. He said that event will bring together the region’s economic and business thinkers, doers and change makers on one common platform to discuss, debate and create solutions and opportunities to take South Asia on the track of shared prosperity through economic integration.

He said that South Asia is the fastest growing region in the world but still there are plenty of challenges including the internal challenges of meeting and overcoming policy, fiscal and financial vulnerabilities. All South Asian countries have liberalized their foreign investments laws and rules and are actively competing for international investment. But there is very few joint ventures involving businessmen from various countries within the region. Emergence of truly South Asian multinationals successful in the global economic space is must for shared prosperity. He said that top class panels and moderators of 12 sessions of the conclave will discuss models for building better business partnerships and increase the intra-regional capital flows and ways to unlock the potential of regional economic co-operation and integration while building public-private collaborations.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that South Asia needs technological, economic and political innovations to resolve the conflicts and remove barriers for economic and political co-operation in the region. He said that the ability of the South Asian leadership of all walks of life to look beyond the current issues and problems will determine the state of our co-operation and also the future of people of the region.

He said that energy sector could also play a key role in the region’s socio economic development and a driver of regional integration. He said that the challenges, increasing demand for energy, sustainable development, low competitiveness, reducing environmental impacts, transfer of knowledge and know how that South Asian countries are experiencing today calls for collections consolidated action across the whole region, oriented towards tangible results.

The theme of the conclave is “ Unleashing Shared Prosperity through economic Integration” and this mega event is being organized in collaboration with Government of Nepal, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry along with national chambers of South Asian countries in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF).

In inaugural session President SAARC Chamber Suraj Vaidya will present welcome address while President Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bhawani Rana,FNF Regional Director, Dr. Ronal Meinardus, Secretary General SAARC Amjad B Sial, Nepalese Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Matrika Yadav and SVP SAARC Chamber and forthcoming new President SAARC Ruwan Edirisinghe will also address on the occasion.

A 35-members high level business leaders delegation from Pakistan led by Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik will participate in the conclave important among them are President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghazanfar Bilor, Advisor to SAARC Chamber Zubair Ahmad Malik, Secretary General SAARC chamber Ms Hina Saeed and Deputy Secretary General SAARC Chamber Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Senior Faculty Member Institute of Communication Studies Punjab University Dr Waqar Ch and other CEOs various private sectors.