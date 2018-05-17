Nepalese army chief calls on COAS, acknowledges Pak efforts for regional stability

Rawalpindi

Chief of Nepalese Army General Rajendra Chhetri Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral ties came under discussion, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Nepalese army chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the Nepalese army chief.—APP