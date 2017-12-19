Nepalese alliance seeks regional stability, prosperity

Zhang Shubin

It’s a longtime aspiration of the Nepalese people to see a denouement to political unrest and usher in an era of prosperity through stability. They pinned high hopes on the November to December local government, state assembly and Federal Parliamentary elections. The voter turnout amounted to 75 percent in the local elections and reached up to 68 percent in the state and federal elections.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), known as CPN-UML, and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), shortened as CPN-MC, formed a left alliance in the elections to the state assemblies and to the Federal Parliament. With a campaign slogan “Prosperity through stability,” they won an overwhelming majority in six states except Madhesi people-dominated Province No. 2.

Leaders of the CPN-UML and the CPN-MC revealed that they would merge into a unified party – the Nepal Communist Party – while creating a new government.

It’s beyond doubt that CPN-UML Chairman Khadga Prasad Oli will reassume office as prime minister while CPN-MC Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, will likely serve as chairman of the Nepal Communist Party. Hence, a stable administration led by the new party is looming.

Oli is quite conscious of his mission. When speaking in the eastern Nepali district of Jhapa after the left alliance secured a victory in the elections, he set good governance, jobs and development as priorities for the newly formed government. He said during an interview with Nepal Foreign Affairs, “We equally respect the interests of both [Nepal and India].

Then, we act to protect our own interests … Any person thinking of Nepal’s well-being cannot afford to become anti-Indian … Let India understand we are not a vassal-state or a protectorate. We are friends.”

China has maintained the principle of non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs. Indian media outlets hype that Beijing is operating behind the scenes to orchestrate the formation of the left alliance. Such slander is a smear on China and an excuse for the current Nepali Congress-led government to cancel its water and power deals with China and infringe on China’s rights and interests.

In actuality, the alliance was forged out of the internal demand of the two respective parties, far from any external power. The CPN-UML aimed to return to power and the CPN-MC was hampered by depressed votes in local elections.

The CPN-UML has gained a resounding victory in local government elections and decided under an agreement to share seats with the CPN-MC in a 60-to-40 ratio.

The Nepalese people have come to understand that what the CPN-UML did is for the good of their country. The CPN-UML and the CPN-MC supported each other in the elections, the result of which showcases that the formation of the left alliance is legitimate.

It is important for Nepal to act independently when dealing with other countries. Nepalese leaders should, first of all, be pro-Nepal, as well as avoid playing China and India against each other. They should seek an elaborate balance of relations between the two Asian powers to maximize their national interests.

The defeat of the incumbent Nepali Congress in the elections can be attributed to its failure to highlight its people’s concerns. Internal divergences, excessive pro-Indian stance and reneging on its promises were among other reasons for its loss.

India should cast away its zero-sum thinking and join hands with China to help Nepal’s development. To some degree, it is New Delhi’s economic blockade that has made the CPN-UML a success today. Oli’s China visit last year after the blockade and cooperation agreements signed between the two sides have garnered him wide public support.

In contrast, India’s move to manipulate the Nepali Congress and the CPN-MC in an attempt to crush the Oli administration has instead gained more respect for Oli and his CPN-UML. India’s embargo has left a lasting psychological shadow on the Nepalese people.

China is willing to help with its development at any time. It is expected that the construction of the Jilong (Kerung)-Kathmandu railway, the Araniko and Syabrubensi-Rasuwagadi highways, the Zhangmu, Jilong (Kerung) and Purang ports will be accelerated during the Oli rule. And bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, post-disaster reconstruction, energy and tourism will bring Nepal onto a fast track of prosperity through stability. Courtesy: GT.

[The author is a research fellow with the Charhar Institute and director of the Nepal Study Center at Hebei University of Economics & Business]. [email protected]