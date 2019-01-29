Nepal women blind cricket team beat Pakistan

Lahore

The visiting Nepal cricket team took a victorious start in the five match international T20 series with a thumping ten wicket win over hosts Pakistan at the Kinnaird college ground here on Tuesday.

With this match history was created as it was the first ever blind women international T20 at the home soil. The home side put into bat by the visiting side was bowled out at paltry 53 runs in 11.3 overs as most of their players failed to rise to the occasion and fell cheaply.

Kiran was the top scorer for Pakistan with 9 runs and Nimra remained unbeaten on 6 runs as the eight home players threw away their precious wickets in mix ups while taking single runs. Sinita and Bhagwati claimed a wicket apiece from the touring side.

While chasing the easy target, Nepal displayed quality cricket and hunt the target in just five overs without any loss, setting a high pace of runs with boundaries and singles. Player of the match, Binita and Mankesi remained unbeaten on 28 and 19 runs respectively.

Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah and Chairman Blind Cricket Council, Major Pawan Ghimrie were the chief guests on the occasion and distributed the prizes among the members of both the teams. PBCC acknowledged the efforts of Kinnaird College for Women University and gave honorary shields to Miss Khan Vice Principal,KCU and Ammara Rubab, Director Sports, KCU.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp