Nepal wants to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

Rawalpindi

Ambassador of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari said Saturday that her country wants to further boost bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Speaking at a Gems & Jewelry exhibition held under the auspicious of Capital Gems Traders Association Rawalpindi-Islamabad, envoy said Pakistan and Nepal have tremendous potential for investment to strengthen mutual trade and economic relations.

The envoy said that Pakistani products such as leather, textiles, machinery, medicine and medical equipment, shoes and sandals, spices and dry fruits could be exported to Nepal, adding that export of various goods items from Pakistan was very limited.

She showed her keen interest to enhance the trade activities particularly the gems and jewelry and serious efforts should initiate to promote the industry.

This is a good opportunity, she added. Earlier the envoy visited each stall and showed her keen interest in stones and minerals and cutting and polishing tools.

On the occasion, the Ambassador was presented a souvenir and a garland on behalf of the association. Talking to APP, the Vice Chairman Mujeeb Shah said that Pakistan is full of natural resources and emphasized the need for exchanging business delegations for enhancing trade and investment opportunities around the world.

He demanded the government to take prompt action to promote and establish the industry to generate the revenue.—APP