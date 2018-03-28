Nepal wants cordial ties with all countries: PM Oli

Kathmandu

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli briefed ambassadors, chiefs of foreign diplomatic missions and development partners about government’s future plans and policies at his official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The briefing programme was coordinated by the foreign ministry. Addressing the programme, Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali said Nepal wants to maintain a cordial relationship with all the countries and expects help and assistance in its strive for development.

PM Oli then jointly briefed the members of the diplomatic community. PM, in his briefing, said the foreign community should also cherish the historic achievement of Nepal in the past one decade and said the incumbent government has the motto of ‘Prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali’.

Acknowledging the support and cooperation received from the development partners, Oli said Nepal still needs an enhanced level of development cooperation from its partners mainly for economic development. He also urged the development partners to align assistance with country’s priorities, respecting its leadership and ownership in the process and channelising such support through government mechanisms.

The briefing came two days after PM slammed the report by the European Union’s Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) on the recently concluded elections of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies. However, no issues regarding the EUEOM report were taken up during the briefing.—Agencies