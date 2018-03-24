Nepal to hand over SAARC Chamber presidential portfolio to Sri Lanka

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nepal will hand over the portfolio of President, South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex body in the region, to Sri Lanka for a next term of two year on March 26 at Colombo.

Vice President SAARC Chamber Pakistan Chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik told newsmen here Friday that Ruwan Edirisinghe, newly elected President SAARC Chamber will take over the portfolio from outgoing President Suraj Vadiya. He said that in rotation, all SAARC members countries hold this portfolio along with one seat of Vice President for a term of two year.

He said that SAARC Chamber office Colombo, is organizing a ceremony in this regard and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe will be chief guest on the occasion and Senior Vice President and all Vice Presidents along with executive committee and general assembly members grace the occasion on March 26.

He said that newly inducted President later will chair a high level special meeting of the executive committee and general assembly on March 27 in addition to other meeting of working groups to chalk out future strategy for the greater economic integration in the region. He said that he will represent Pakistan in this ceremony and attending the meetings.