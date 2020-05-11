Nepal summons, Indian HC after border road launch

Kathmandu

Nepal and India have been locked in a bitter diplomatic row after the latter inaugurated a new link road for Indian pilgrims that passes through a disputed mountain claimed by the two as their territory.

Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Monday summoned Indian ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra to the ministry and handed a diplomatic note expressing displeasure over a new road in a remote area called Lipulekh that lies in the trijunction of India, China and Nepal.

On Monday, Nepalese police arrested 30 protesters who burned effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Police also arrested Saturday dozens of protesters outside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

In a statement on Saturday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Indian move was against the understanding reached between the two countries. In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the area was completely within the territory of India.

Prime Minister Oli and his co-chair in the ruling party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, called the move “deplorable”.

—Agencies