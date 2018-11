Sialkot

National hockey team of Nepal will visit here on Tuesday.

According to Sialkot District Hockey Association spokesperson Muhammad Khalil Sapal, the Nepalese hockey team will play a friendly match with the local hockey team in Sialkot under the auspices of Sialkot

District Hockey Association and Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

Sialkot Mayor Ch. Tauheed Akhtar will be chief guest on the occasion.— APP

Share on: WhatsApp