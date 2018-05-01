Nepal embassy organizes peace walk

Buddha’s 2562nd birth anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari along with Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz here on Monday led a Peace Walk that was participated by ambassadors, diplomats and members of civil society in Islamabad’s lush green F-9 Park (Fatima Jinnah Park). The walk was held to commemorate the 2562nd birth anniversary of Shakyamuni Gautam Buddha Founder of Buddhism in the world. He is believed by many researchers to be born in Lumbini, a site in the Rupandehi District of Nepal.

It is the day of Full Moon in the month of Baisakh (Vesak) that is considered to be the birthday of Buddha and the day is celebrated across the world particularly in Nepal, said the ambassador. Since Buddha all his life preached peace, love, harmony, the idea of holding Peace Walk on his birthday is quite relevant, said one of the participants.

According to the ambassador, pursuit of peace has also been one of Nepal’s fundamental of foreign policy objectives.

Peace is also the most sought after objective of Pakistan’s foreign policy, quipped a Pakistani participant of the walk who was of the view that unless and until our region is purged of terrorism, extremism and obscurantism peace will continue to elude us.

Mayor of Islamabad Ansar Aziz on the occasion commended the diplomatic community’s role in Islamabad’s development saying that their participation in various causes like environment, education and health is simply great. He hoped the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad and the Diplomatic Corps would continue to undertake such kind of cooperation in the days to come.